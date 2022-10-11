Madonna’s latest TikTok video has people talking
Did Madonna just come out?
That’s the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
In it, the legendary singer holds a pair of what appear to be pink panties with writing on the video which states, “If I miss, I’m Gay.”
Madonna then tosses the underwear towards a waste basket, misses and then gestures “Oh well.”
The video comes on the heels of the 64-year-old singer being spotted locking lips with Dominican rapper and content creator Tokischa, 26.
The pair are also pretty affectionate in the music video for “Hung Up on Tokischa,” which is a remix of Madonna’s 2005 single “Hung Up.”
Kanye West’s Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet
Twitter locked rapper Kanye West’s Twitter account over an antisemitic tweet posted on the account on Saturday.
In the since-removed tweet, West said he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and also that, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” without specifying what group he was addressing, according to Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.
A spokesperson from Twitter confirmed to CNN that the account was locked for violating Twitter’s policies. The tweet has been replaced on the account by a message from the company saying, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”
The spokesperson did not say which policy was violated but instead sent a link to Twitter’s rules, which include guidelines against hateful conduct.
Twitter would not say how long the account would be locked or when the user would be able to tweet again.
On Friday, West’s Instagram account was restricted for violating the company’s policies, a Meta spokesperson told CNN.
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ trailer puts her mental health front and center
Selena Gomez is opening up even more about her health struggles.
In the trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star is seen dealing with various issues, including trying to get a handle on her mental health.
“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom,” the description on the trailer reads. “But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”
The trailer was released on World Mental Health Day.
In 2021, Gomez launched Wondermind, a mental health platform that connects people with educational resources focuses on ending the stigma around mental illnesses.
— From wire reports
