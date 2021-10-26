He’ll meet with “the transgender community” that takes issue with his jokes about trans people, he told audiences at a gig in Nashville on Sunday — but is “not bending to anybody’s demands,” he said in videos posted to his verfied Instagram account.
“It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak with transgender employees at Netflix and I refused,” Chappelle said at the beginning of the five-minute clip. “That is not true. If they had invited me I would’ve accepted, although I am confused about what we’re speaking about.”
In “The Closer,” Chappelle joked about trans women’s genitalia and TERFs (or trans-exclusionary radical feminists), among other topics.
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s’ ‘Larry David’ is selling a new show ... to Netflix?
Larry David has spent the last 21 years working for HBO. But in the world of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” even “Larry David” is selling a show to Netflix.
The Netflix subplot was just one part of the 11th-season premiere of the series, which as usual found David’s sitcom alter ego dealing with various indignities and irritations, from a friend who wouldn’t pay back a debt (others told him to back off because of the guy’s early-onset dementia) to fellow comic Albert Brooks deciding to host a “funeral” for himself, allowing people to toast him while he’s still alive, and Jon Hamm (again playing himself) to try speaking Yiddish.
David also experienced a problem in his relatively new relationship with Lucy Liu, the latest considerably-younger actress to come into his orbit, after walking into a sliding-glass door, causing her to see him more as a feeble old man than a potential romantic partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.