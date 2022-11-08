Chris Evans has been named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
People magazine has crowned actor Chris Evans this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.
The unveiling was made on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” with help from John Oliver and Dwayne Johnson.
In a bit that aired on the show, Oliver sat in the show’s audience as Colbert announced the winner from two finalists — Oliver and Evans, who Colbert called an “incandescent supernova of hotness.”
When Evans’ name was announced, a miffed Oliver prompted the audience to boo and stormed out angrily, demanding a “recount” as he exited.
The former “Captain America” star, who couldn’t appear on the show, was instead congratulated by Johnson on the set of their movie, “Red One.”
Rebel Wilson announces birth of her first child
Actress Rebel Wilson is a mom.
The “Pitch Perfect” star announced on Monday the birth of daughter Royce Lillian, who was “born this past week via surrogate,” according to her verified Instagram account.
“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making...but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”
Calling the birth of her child “the best gift,” the actress also wrote that she is “ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.”
Zac Efron is all flying muscle in first look at wrestling drama ‘Iron Claw’
Zac Efron is abs-olutely going for it in the first photo from his upcoming drama “Iron Claw.”
The actor shared the first-look image from the A24 film to his Instagram on Monday, showing him hurtling through the air in a blue Speedo as he lands a drop kick on an opponent in a wrestling ring.
The image shows him near-horizontal in midair, muscles rippling and hair flying as he delivers the barefooted kick to his unsuspecting rival.
Efron will be playing wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich in the film. The Von Erichs are a famous family of wrestlers whose start in the WWE dates back to the 1960s, according to the organization’s website. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.
Family patriarch Fritz Von Erich became a top performer in the industry, trademarking a distinctive finishing move known as “The Iron Claw,” before five of his six sons followed in their father’s footsteps to become wrestlers.
Efron will portray Kevin, the last surviving brother, opposite costars Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”) and “The Affair” star Maura Tierney, who will play his mother Doris.
