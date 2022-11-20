Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Nickelback’s dream to be “big rockstars” might just be coming true with the band’s induction to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
The much-memed Canadian band will be officially added to the Hall of Fame in March 2023, according to a news release.
The band follows singer-songwriter Deborah Cox, who was inducted in 2022, and Jann Arden, inducted in 2021.
Nickelback has more than 10 billion streams, 50 million albums sold worldwide, and 12 consecutive sold-out tours among its accomplishments.
Adele says she is feeling some nerves as she readies for her Las Vegas debut
After initially postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele is ready to take the stage in Las Vegas.
The Grammy winner took to Instagram to share that she’s “incredibly nervous” ahead of her Friday debut.
“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!? I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!”
Al Roker is recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots
Al Roker has revealed he has been recently hospitalized and receiving treatment for blood clots.
The “Today” weatherman has been absent from the show for two weeks and talked about his condition on Instagram, writing, “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been.”
“Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added.
Roker signed off with, “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”
Filling in for Roker has been Dylan Dreyer, alongside Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly, who all wished their colleague well.
“He’s in good spirits, we’ve all talked to him,” Guthrie said.
“It’s hard to slow down Al but he’s on the mend and he’s on the way to recovery,” Guthrie added. “I don’t know if he watches this show but we love you, Al. We miss you.”
