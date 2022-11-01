Lee Ji Han, K-pop singer, killed in Seoul crowd crush
Lee Ji Han, a Korean actor and K-pop singer, was among the more than 150 victims who died during a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in Seoul over the weekend, his management announced.
Lee Ji Han, a Korean actor and K-pop singer, was among the more than 150 victims who died during a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in Seoul over the weekend, his management announced.
Lee’s management agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the news to Korean media on Sunday. The outlet reported that Lee was 24.
On Instagram, 935 Entertainment wrote that it was “heartbroken” to share the “sad news,” calling the performer “a precious family member.”
“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the family members who are in deep grief,” the statement continued.
Lee was a competitor on the second season of the Korean singing competition “Produce 101.”
Bono’s new memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” isn’t just about his time and travels with U2. It’s about love.
“I also wrote the book to explain to my family what I was doing with their life because it was they who permissioned me to be away with U2 or lobbying Congress,” the singer told the Sunday Times Magazine. “Ali gave me the chance and covered for me at home. So I’m not writing a rock’n’roll memoir, [or] an activist’s memoir, I’m not just writing a sojourner’s memoir, I’m trying to write a love letter to my wife.”
Bono and wife Ali Hewson wed in 1982. He counts her as one of his closest friends.
That’s actually how the pair met, as childhood school chums. Bono calls the woman he shares four children with “incredible.”
It seems that ghosts are just as obsessed with the stars as we are! Click for more.Supernatural entities get star-struck, too! These celebrities have all had ghostly encounters...
Gigantic Multi Family Yard Sale Thursday thru Saturday No…
4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.