Bravo announces ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

Dubai better get ready because Bravo’s “Real Housewives” is headed there next.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the popular reality series’ announced on the Today Show Monday that the network is launching “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

The show, which has not yet begun filming, will premiere sometime next year.

Jessica Simpson celebrates four years of sobriety

Jessica Simpson is celebrating a big milestone.

The singer and entrepreneur on Monday shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram to mark four years of being sober.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” she wrote. “Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.”

— From wire reports

