Dubai better get ready because Bravo’s “Real Housewives” is headed there next.
Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the popular reality series’ announced on the Today Show Monday that the network is launching “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”
The show, which has not yet begun filming, will premiere sometime next year.
Jessica Simpson celebrates four years of sobriety
Jessica Simpson is celebrating a big milestone.
The singer and entrepreneur on Monday shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram to mark four years of being sober.
“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” she wrote. “Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted.”
From religious festivals to ceremonies honoring the change of seasons, as well as secular events that take place in many different countries, Stacker has gathered information from various sources to compile a diverse list of fall and winter holidays celebrated all over the world. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.