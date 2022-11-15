Christina Applegate had some great lines and a few tears at moving Walk of Fame ceremony
Christina Applegate celebrated receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
The event marked Applegate’s first public appearance since she shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year. The actress reflected on her career in a moving speech that was filled with heart and humor.
“I’ve had a really interesting life,” Applegate said. “The life started as being a little girl, waiting in line to see the first ‘Star Wars’ on this very street, at that very theater, looking at these [stars on the street] going, ‘who are these people?’ What did they do? Did they do something right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. I f-ing want one! And I was five years old. So this day means more to me than you can possibly imagine.”
Len Goodman announces his exit from the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ballroom
“Dancing With the Stars” head judge Len Goodman announced he’ll be retiring from the show.
“This will be my last season judging ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” Goodman said during Monday’s episode of the ballroom dance competition. “I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”
Goodman received a standing ovation from the ballroom crowd, while fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough appeared moved to tears.
Before joining the show, Goodman, 78, was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing,” a British version of “Dancing With the Stars.”
“It’s been such a wonderful experience for me and I look forward so much to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant,” he said.
The Season 31 finale of “Dancing With the Stars” will air Monday, November 21 on Disney+.
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, according to a statement from the hospital where he is getting treatment.
Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, told CNN that Leno was in stable condition, being treated for “burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend.”
“He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes,” the statement said. “He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.’”
Leno, an avid car collector, was working on one of his vehicles in his garage when it reportedly burst into flames.
— From wire reports
Recommended for you
To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Click for more.Richest NFL players