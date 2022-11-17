Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged
Billy Ray Cyrus is well past his “Achy Breaky Heart.”
The 61-year-old singer and actor has announced his engagement to 34-year-old Australian singer, Firerose.
“She’s the real deal,” Cyrus told People magazine.
The happy news comes after his former wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce from him in April after 28 years of marriage. According to her filing, they had not lived together for two years.
Billy Ray Cyrus said there are no hard feelings in terms of the split from the woman with whom he shares five children: sons Trace (33) and Braison (28) and daughters Brandi (35), Miley (29) and Noah (22).
“Everyone knew that relationship was over a long time ago,” he said. “Everybody’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change.”
As he tells it he and Firerose met 12 years ago when she was at Disney’s studios for an audition and came over to say hi to Cyrus’ dog, Tex. The star offered to take her onto the set of his daughter Miley’s hit show, “Hannah Montana” to meet people. He and Firerose stayed in touch after.
Anya Taylor-Joy had a ‘life-changing’ experience on ‘Furiosa’
Anya Taylor-Joy is staying busy.
“The Queen’s Gambit” star appears in the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” called “Furiosa,” and can be seen in “The Menu” alongside Nicholas Hoult.
Taylor-Joy says she’s getting lots of offers but is selective about what she chooses.
“All these characters were coming to me that I needed to play, and now, having done this for seven years, I’m in a position where I have to be way more picky about what I choose,” Taylor-Joy told The Hollywood Reporter. “I do think that one can spend their passion, and you want to make sure that you’re putting your passion into things that you care about so that it’s actually refueling that well rather than just taking from you. I never want to fall out of love with my art.”
Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to take down #RIPJimmyFallon
Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to help put a stop to a disturbing trend on Twitter.
“The Tonight Show” host asked the social media giant’s new CEO to take down the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon that has been trending on the platform.
Fallon tweeted, “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon.”
Musk responded to Fallon the next morning, asking “Fix what?” He then brought the matter to the attention of Twitter’s @communitynotes account.
Musk replied again later, this time joking: “Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!? Say something that only the real Jimmy would say ...”
— From wire reports
