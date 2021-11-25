Britney Spears has no immediate plans to do an interview with Oprah Winfrey
Britney Spears sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a televised conversation would undoubtedly generate huge interest.
But a source close to Spears tells CNN that the singer has no immediate plans to do an interview with Winfrey, despite recently stating on social media that she would like to.
“Britney has not done an interview with Oprah and she isn’t even in discussions to do one yet,” the source said. “Will it happen? Maybe, but not right now.”
As for whether the two might meet this year, the source said an interview, if it does happen, probably wouldn’t take place until 2022.
The Grammy winner posted on social media last week that she has more to say about her 13-year conservatorship now that it is over. She hinted at a possible interview with Winfrey.
Jessie J shares news of pregnancy loss
Jessie J is mourning a pregnancy loss.
The “Who You Are” singer shared her experience on Instagram Wednesday.
She began her post with a broken heart emoji, writing “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’”
“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down...,” the caption continued. “After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”
Jessie J said she had no plans to cancel her Los Angeles concert and pointed out that she has “done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it.”
“I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it,” she wrote. “But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating but taking things ‘extra slow’
There’s a slow burn happening between Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson.
The two have been spotted in public together on several occasions in recent weeks, holding hands and hitting up Disneyland on Halloween weekend, sparking speculation their friendship has turned romantic.
“They are just getting to know each other, not serious,” a source close to Kardashian tells CNN. “This is her first time seeing someone [since filing for divorce], so she’s taking it extra slow.”
Davidson, 28, resides in New York where he films “Saturday Night Live” and Kardashian, 41, lives in Los Angeles with her kids
