‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dies
Acclaimed film director Jean-Marc Vallée — who helmed the 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” — died Sunday near Quebec City, Canada, his production company’s publicist told CNN. He was 58 years old.
“He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me,” Nathan Ross, a partner in Vallée’s production company Crazyrose, said in a statement. “The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”
Tom Hanks makes cameo in ‘1883’
If you thought you spotted Tom Hanks in ”1883,” you’re right.
The Oscar winner appeared on the second episode of the Paramount+ show with Tim McGraw.
As it turns out, McGraw is actually old buddies with Hanks.
“You never want to botch a scene when you got Tom Hanks in there with you,” McGraw told Cinemablend. “But yeah, he’s a great guy. We’ve been friends for a long time. I gave him a call said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in showing up doing a cameo in this show that we’re doing?’ And he goes, ‘Tell me when to be there,’ and he just showed up.’”
Stacker looks at how long it takes for the things people throw away to decompose. From a few days to millions of years, find out the decomposition rates of the most commonly trashed household items. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.