Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist of Rush, has died at 67
Neil Peart, whose virtuoso chops and artful lyrics propelled his band Rush to global stardom and sealed his place as one of the greatest drummers in rock music, has died. He was 67.
Peart died in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, family spokesman Elliot Mintz told CNN. The musician had been battling brain cancer for several years.
“... (O)ur friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer,” the band tweeted Friday.
When Peart joined bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in 1974, he helped take the Canadian band to new heights, receiving accolade after accolade, if not mainstream rock stardom. It wasn’t until 2013 that Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Ford Mustang driven by McQueen in ‘Bullitt’ sells for record priceA dull green 1968 Ford Mustang GT famously driven by actor Steve McQueen in the movie “Bullitt” just became the most valuable Ford Mustang ever sold at auction. It went for $3.7 million, including auction fees, at the annual Mecum collector car auction in Kissimmee, Florida.
The previous record was held by a 1967 Shelby GT500 that sold for $2.2 million at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction last year.
After the auction, the current owner, who had consigned the car to Mecum for the sale, told CNN he was happy with the result.
“This didn’t have anything to do with money,” said Sean Kiernan, whose late father Robert Kiernan purchased the car for $3,500 in 1974. “It had to do with breaking records and we did that.”
A spokesperson for Mecum declined to identify the buyer.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Canada after bombshell announcementThe Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada after she and Prince Harry announced they were “stepping back” as senior members of Britain’s royal family, a spokesperson for the couple told CNN.
Prince Harry remains in the U.K. and Meghan is expected to come back to London on Tuesday, when the couple are set to attend an event with Janice Charette, High Commissioner of Canada to the U.K., at Canada House.
Meghan and Harry wanted to meet with Charette “as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
The couple recently returned from Canada, where they spent the Christmas holidays with the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.