Will Ferrell says Walken couldn’t escape the ‘SNL’ cowbell sketch
“Saturday Night Live” can bring laughter into people’s lives, but can it ruin them? It’s possible, according to Will Ferrell and the story he told about Christopher Walken on the “Tonight Show.”
Ferrell, who will host “SNL” for the fifth time this weekend, recalled to his former colleague Jimmy Fallon a backstage encounter with Walken after the “Deer Hunter” star hosted the sketch show.
“Here’s the crazy thing. I go to see Christopher Walken, years later, in a play. I say hello to him backstage and he’s like, ‘You know, you’ve ruined my life,’” Ferrell said, channeling Walken in an impersonation. “‘People during curtain call bring cowbells and ring them. The other day, I went for Italian food lunch, and the waiter asked if I wanted more cowbell with my pasta bolognese.’”
In the 2000 sketch to which Ferrell is referring, Walken plays music producer Bruce Dickinson as he works with rock band Blue Oyster Cult. Ferrell, Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, Horatio Sanz and Fallon played members of the band. The running gag in the sketch is that Dickinson wants “more cowbell” from Ferrell’s character as the group records “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper.”
Music manager makes public plea to Swift after death threats
Music manager Scooter Braun has posted a public plea to Taylor Swift to end their nearly six-month dispute over her music catalog.
In a lengthy Instagram post early Friday, Braun tagged Swift and stated that he’s been receiving anonymous threats.
“Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family,” he wrote. “This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However, I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children, as well as other threats.”
Last week, Swift publicly claimed that Braun, who purchased her former music label, along with Scott Borchetta, the former head of that label, were blocking the inclusion of some of her songs at Sunday’s American Music Awards and in an upcoming Netflix special.
Handwritten lyrics to some of Elton John’s biggest hits to be auctioned
Elton John fans will be able to snap up a piece of songwriting history when a rare collection of original handwritten lyrics goes on sale at Bonhams next month.
The London-based auction house is selling a collection of six song lyrics handwritten for John by Bernie Taupin, the lyricist behind most of his greatest hits.
The collection comprises original handwritten lyrics for “Your Song,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road” and “The Border Song,” which features rare annotations by John.
— From wire reports