Guy Ritchie bans guns from his film sets after ‘Rust’ tragedy
Guy Ritchie has banned real guns from his film sets following the ‘Rust’ tragedy.
The 54-year-old director is a veteran of the action genre and many of his movies feature firearms but he only used Airsoft pellet weapons on his new film ‘The Covenant’ — which stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a US Army sergeant who returns to Afghanistan in an attempt to rescue an interpreter who helped him during the war.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a prop gun with real bullets fired by actor Alec Baldwin in October 2021 on the set of the Western film and Guy says “the whole game has changed” since the incident.
He told Newsweek magazine: “That whole thing has changed now, the whole game has changed. We haven’t used a real weapon since (the ‘Rust’ shooting). So there were no real weapons. It’s the first shoot that we had, which I have to tell you, it’s a tremendous relief for all of us.
“(Airsoft weapons) look as good as real weapons, they do all the functions as a real weapon. You get a gas discharge. It all seems as authentic as it can be, but as Jake said, it’s Airsoft though. No one can get in any trouble.”
Catherine, Princess of Wales, praised for ‘solid’ darts skills
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been praised for her “solid” darts skills.
The 41-year-old royal and her husband, Prince William, stepped up to separate oches during a visit to The Rectory bar’s 180 Club while touring Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter on Thursday and the princess proved to have talent.
Akash Bhardwaj played darts in the same booth as Catherine and said the royal visitor’s throwing action was “very solid.”
During their visit to Birmingham, Catherine and William visited the Indian Streatery restaurant — and the Prince of Wales answered the eatery’s phone to take a booking for the afternoon.
Elon Musk trolls unhappy celebrity Twitter users by paying for their verified accounts
Elon Musk is “paying personally” so a number of high-profile Twitter users can keep their verified status.
New rules have been coming into force on the social media site since tech billionaire Musk took over the social media service — with high profile figures and companies being asked to pay a subscription fee to retain their blue ticks — but many have insisted they have no intention of handing over any cash to stay verified.
However, it has since emerged that Musk has decided to fund some stars’ subscriptions including horror writer Stephen King who previously insisted he would not sign up and was later left baffled when his account was updated to state he had subscribed to the service.
‘Star Trek’ veteran William Shatner and basketball player LeBron James also previously insisted they wouldn’t pay for the blue ticks but they have also had the service covered by Musk himself.
