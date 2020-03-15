ATLANTA — Piedmont Healthcare, in order to best protect the safety of its patients and employees, is implementing Level III visitor restrictions at all 11 hospitals, including hospitals in Conyers, Covington and McDonough.
The higher level of restrictions means that no more than two visitors will be allowed per patient and no children ages 13 and under (except for those who are coming in for health care services). In addition, all visitors will undergo health screenings.
All hospital visitor entrances will be closed except for designated areas. To be allowed entry, all visitors must pass a health screening, which includes the following criteria:
· Visitors with fever, cough, sore throat or flu-like symptoms will not be admitted.
· Visitors displaying symptoms of other acute respiratory illness, as well as those who have traveled recently outside the United States, will not be admitted.
· Visitors who have had close contact with individuals who are known to be infected or suspected of being infected will not be admitted.
Visitors who are admitted will wear an arm band or sticker to signify they have been safely screened. People with increased risk of chronic conditions and existing comorbidities are advised not to visit. Piedmont will monitor waiting rooms and other common areas for excess congregation.
Piedmont encourages the use of electronic devices to communicate with patients who are hospitalized.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly and we as a health system also must react rapidly to protect our patients and our employees,” said Piedmont Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Leigh Hamby, M.D. “Safety is at the center of our organization and we believe these steps are necessary to create the safest environment at our hospitals.”
