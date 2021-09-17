DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for information in the cold case of a young mother who was murdered in the Riverbend neighborhood.
On Sept. 5, 1987, Jamedia Hines was found strangled and beaten to death. Investigators said there was no evidence of a sexual assault, no fingerprints, and DNA use wasn’t a common practice yet.
The late 1980s was a time when the cocaine epidemic raged through many communities.
“The reports you see, everything is about the drugs, the gangs, and you know, she wasn’t necessarily a part of all that, but she was around it,” said Rashawnda Hines, Jamedia Hines’ daughter. “It’s guilty by association in some sense, you know. I just think a lot of people that’s still in that lifestyle have some knowledge of what happened to her. And, like I said, a lot of them are still around us. They’re still here. And I just need them to say something at this point.”
The Des Moines Police Department said it hasn’t had a lead in 16 years.
“I just know she probably would’ve been an amazing mom, great grandmother,” Rashawnda Hines said. “She’s always been a true friend to people. I just think she would’ve been great if she had the opportunity.”
