...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter of a mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
“The motive for Hale’s actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit,” police said. “It is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers.”
Thousands of people on Monday participated in a school walkout organized by the nonprofit March for Our Lives. The demonstrators congregated at the Tennessee Capitol to protest gun violence.
Monday marked one week since Hale, 28, carried out the shooting inside the elementary school. Police say they received their first report of an active shooter at 10:13 a.m. local time and that they fatally shot Hale at 10:27 a.m.
“Two officers fired on Hale,” police said in Monday’s update. “Officer Rex Engelbert discharged a total of four 5.56 rounds from his rifle; Officer Michael Collazo discharged a total of four rounds from his department-issued 9-mm pistol.”
Hale brought two assault-style rifles and a handgun to the school, officials said. Hale fired 126 rifle rounds and 26 9-mm rounds, authorities said Monday.
