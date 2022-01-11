Pressure is intensifying on President Joe Biden to articulate a plan to enact meaningful voter protections as a counter to strict new voting laws going into place around the nation after warning for the past year of nascent dangers to democracy.
Biden heads to Atlanta on Tuesday to make an urgent new case for voting rights legislation as Democrats prepare to advance two new bills that will require a weakening of Senate filibuster rules in order to pass — a step Biden is prepared to endorse.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — who asked Biden last year to take on voting rights as her signature issue — plan to lay a wreath at Martin Luther King Jr.’s crypt and visit the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the slain civil rights leader preached.
Coming at a critical moment, the day is meant, in part, to quiet criticism that the President hasn’t done enough to break a congressional logjam. That criticism is growing louder after a coalition of voting rights groups annoced Monday they would be boycotting the President’s speech.
The two measures — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — would jointly bolster voting protections by, among other things, creating national standards for mail-in voting and restoring some stripped-out elements of the Voting Rights Act. Biden’s speech at the Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of the historically Black institutions Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, will work to galvanize support behind the bills as they come up in the Senate.
Democrats in Congress are preparing to advance the bills ahead of this year’s midterm elections, but — with nearly all Republicans opposed — the measures’ only chance of success is to alter the Senate’s filibuster rules.
Activists and some of Biden’s allies are worried there is little hope of convincing the remaining Democratic holdouts — centrist Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — to go for the rule changes and are growing increasingly frustrated with Biden for not breaking the impasse.
Paired with his sharpest-to-date denunciation last week of his predecessor for fomenting lies about the 2020 election, the address Tuesday in Atlanta marks a distinct new focus for the President as he enters his second year in office.
As Democrats enter an uncertain election year, Biden appears poised to wage a more sustained campaign against Republicans’ attempts to rewrite election rules and install Trump loyalists on election boards.
Ahead of his visit, some voting rights groups in Georgia voiced skepticism at the President’s approach.
