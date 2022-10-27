Putin accuses Western elites of playing 'dangerous, bloody and dirty game'

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western elites of playing a "dangerous, bloody, and dirty game."

 Sergei Karpukhin/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin took some familiar swipes at the US and its allies during a speech on Thursday, accusing "Western elites" of playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty game" and seeking to blame them for much of the world's trouble, including his own invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the Valdai Club discussion forum in Moscow, he denied that Russia had considered using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, saying Moscow had never "intentionally said anything" about it, but added that as long as nuclear weapons exist, there is always the danger of their use.

