While both Newton and South Gwinnett were handed losses last Friday night, Region 8-AAAAAAA remains as one of the state’s best overall regions, top-to-bottom.
Grayson, Rockdale County and Shiloh remain undefeated at 4-0 while Archer (3-1) suffered its only loss of the season to Mill Creek in a weather-shortened contest. Overall, the region boasts a 20-4 record, the best overall record in the region through four games since its inception in 2016.
Both Grayson and Archer remain ranked inside Class 7A’s Top 10 to lead the charge.