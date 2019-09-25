091319_GDP_Grayson_Marietta_Football_021.JPG

Grayson's Jamal Haynes (1) runs after a catch against Marietta during Friday nights football game at Grayson. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

While both Newton and South Gwinnett were handed losses last Friday night, Region 8-AAAAAAA remains as one of the state’s best overall regions, top-to-bottom.

Grayson, Rockdale County and Shiloh remain undefeated at 4-0 while Archer (3-1) suffered its only loss of the season to Mill Creek in a weather-shortened contest. Overall, the region boasts a 20-4 record, the best overall record in the region through four games since its inception in 2016.

Both Grayson and Archer remain ranked inside Class 7A’s Top 10 to lead the charge.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.