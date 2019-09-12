Since the introduction of Region 8-AAAAAAA before the start of the 2016 season, the likes of Gwinnett County powerhouses Grayson and Archer have dominated the headlines and rightfully so.
The Rams and Tigers are responsible for all three region championships, leaving the likes of Newton, South Gwinnett, Shiloh and Rockdale County to fight for the remaining two, often flying under the radar in the process.
Through the first three weeks to start the 2019 season, that has not been the case, though.
Region 8 has yet to see a member lose a game this season. Both Rockdale County and Shiloh find themselves 3-0 while Grayson, Archer, Newton and South Gwinnett each find themselves 2-0.
Grayson and Archer are both ranked inside the Top 10 of Class 7A. Region 8’s two members on the list trails only Region 1's Colquitt County, Lowndes and Camden County.
Featuring a 6-team region, one would argue that given the recent history of Rockdale County and Shiloh, both of whom are off to historic starts, Region 8 has had a more impressive start, top-to-bottom, than that of Region 1, a region featuring only four teams, to start the 2019 season.
Region 8 is the only region in Class AAAAAAA to feature six undefeated teams through the first three weeks of the season.