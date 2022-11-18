You might assume that Grace Kelly’s 700-strong royal wedding ceremony to Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 was the apex of her social legacy. But 13 years later, on Saturday November 15, 1969, the American film star-turned-princess threw herself one of the most peculiar and extravagant birthday parties in history.

“The Scorpion Ball,” Kelly’s horoscope-themed 40th birthday celebration, was held at the Hotel Hermitage in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Recommended for you