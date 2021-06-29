As rescuers search through the debris of a deadly South Florida condo collapse for a sixth day Tuesday, families and friends of the missing are desperately seeking information about their loved ones and investigators are trying to figure out the cause.
At least 11 people have died in the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in the beachfront community of Surfside, and 150 remain missing following the tragedy. More than 136 people have been accounted for, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The deceased range in age from 26 to 82.
“It’s hard to stay composed,” Shelly Angle, whose friend Elaine Sabino lived on the building’s top floor and is missing, told CNN on Tuesday. Angle said she is holding onto “the glimmer of hope that just maybe somebody survived.”
A six-person team of federal officials from the National Institute of Standards and Technology — consisting of scientists, structural engineers and a geotechnical engineer — is conducting a preliminary investigation of the collapsed building’s materials, history and applicable building codes at the time the condo was built, the ground surrounding the building and numerous other factors, according to an agency official.
As investigators converge on the scene, questions are being asked about the building’s structural integrity.
An April 2021 letter from the condo’s board president to residents said some damage observed in a 2018 engineer’s report, including in the garage, “has gotten significantly worse.”
“The concrete deterioration is accelerating. The roof situation got much worse, so extensive roof repairs had to be incorporated,” the letter from board President Jean Wodnicki reads.
Wodnicki further described issues facing the building: “When you can visually see the concrete spalling (cracking), that means that the rebar holding it together is rusting and deteriorating beneath the surface.”
CNN has reached out to representatives of the condominium association for further comment.
The 2018 report from an engineering firm documented severe structural damage to the concrete slab below the pool deck and “cracking and spalling” located in the parking garage. Spalling is a term used to describe areas of concrete that have cracked or crumbled.
The 2021 letter sought to explain a $15 million assessment that condo owners were to pay for repairs to the building, with payments set to begin July 1. The association approved the assessment in April to complete repairs required under the county’s 40-year recertification process, according to documents obtained by CNN.
Building residents also had raised concerns over tremors during construction of a nearby building in 2019, according to documents obtained by CNN and interviews with the family members of people missing in the collapse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.