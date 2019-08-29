NCAA Football: Armed Forces Bowl-Army vs Houston

Dec 22, 2018; Ft. Worth, TX, United States; Army Black Knights running back Artice Hobbs IV (32) runs with the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

FRIDAY, Aug. 30 

6 p.m. -- Rice at Army, CBSS 

Army 

No. Name Position High school

32 Artice Hobbs RB Newton

26 Quindrelin Hammonds DB Alcovy

 

