PORTERDALE — The Porterdale City Council voted Monday night to name Public Works Director Robert Witcher interim city manager following the resignation of Bob Thomson.
Earlier in the council meeting Monday, the council voted to accept Thomson’s resignation.
Thomson resigned Aug. 5 shortly after the GBI launched a forgery investigation at the request of Newton County District Attorney Layla Zon.
Under Thomson’s day-to-day management of the city, hundreds of thousands of dollars in invoices apparently went unpaid — including payments to Georgia Power, the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority, Newton County Water Resources, Newton County 911, engineers Carter & Sloope, the Newton County Landfill and others.
Mayor Arline Chapman said Friday that Witcher will serve until a new city manager is hired and has asked that his compensation not be increased during the interim period.
Chapman said Witcher is known to be fiscally responsible in his management of the Public Works Department, and the council is confident in his abilities. She said he had met with the town auditor Friday morning to begin the process of sorting out the town’s finances and paying delinquent accounts.
Chapman said Friday that town leaders are making a “deliberate effort” to work with the auditor and others to get the city’s finances back in order.
“This has been sort of a shocking experience for everybody. We are taking it one step at a time,” she said.