CONYERS — Rockdale Chief Superior Court Judge David Irwin, with the concurrence of other county judges, has ordered that the Rockdale Courthouse be closed to the public on Friday so that it can be cleaned and disinfected by the National Guard.
The Georgia National Guard, under orders from Gov. Brian Kemp, has been assisting with disinfecting nursing homes and public facilities throughout the state in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The National Guard has also been assisting with testing for COVID-19.
Judge Irwin also issued an order April 20 requiring anyone who enters the courthouse for any reason to wear a face mask or facial covering at all times while they are in the common areas of the facility.
Except for being closed Friday for cleaning, the courthouse remains open for essential court business. For assistance, please contact the Clerk of Superior and State Courts at 770-278-7900. For Superior Court business, please contact the office of Judge Irwin (Susan Simons at Susan.simons@rockdalecountyga.gov) and the office of Judge Robert F. Mumford (Loquita Buckhault at Loquita.buckhault@rockdalecountyga.gov). For a Temporary Protective Order, please contact Adrienne Cooper at Adrienne.cooper@rockdalecountyga.gov.
