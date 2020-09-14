CONYERS — Traffic on Interstate 20 in Rockdale County is flowing now after being shut down in both directions near Sigman Road due to smoke from a chemical fire at BioLab, according to the Conyers Police Department.

Rockdale County Fire Chief Dan Morgan said firefighters have mostly contained the chemical fire, which started in a warehouse near the interstate and created a cloud of smoke that caused low visibility for motorists.

“Right now there are no evacuations other than a couple of businesses close by,” said Morgan. He added that there is no danger to the community from the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

Morgan said it is believed the fire involves trichloric acid in powder form that is stored in pallets in the warehouse.

Morgan also said the department had about 30 firefighters on the ground battling the blaze at about 7 a.m. He said those firefighters would remain when the next shift comes on this morning, bringing the total of firefighters fighting the blaze to about 50.

BioLab, a leading manufacturer of pool chemicals, was the scene of an explosion and resulting fire in May 2004 that led to the evacuation of hundreds of people in the area.

The explosion produced a thick gray plume of toxic smoke half a mile wide that extended into Newton County. Residents were forced to evacuate for two days.

Each year since then, area law enforcement and fire officials conduct a one-day training at the BioLab facility to prepare for chemical or fire-related disasters.

Agencies responding to Monday morning's BioLab fire included Rockdale Fire Rescue, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, the Conyers Police Department, Rockdale Emergency Management Agency and the county's hazmat team.

Check back for more details on this developing story.