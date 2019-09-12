There is only one running back in the Rockdale, Newton area that has three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances to begin the season. His name is Connor Mack and he totes the ball for Rockdale County.
At 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, Mack fits the bill as a prototypical running back in today’s game. Able to run for both speed and power, arguably Mack’s biggest strengths thus far in 2019 has been his use of above average vision and balance to keep the chains moving.
And while the junior has managed to find the end zone only one time this season, his hard work on the field for the Bulldogs has not gone unnoticed. Mack has carried the ball 49 times for 342 yards, an average of 6.9 yards per carry.
Mack rushed for a season-high 138 yards on 22 carries in Week 2 against Alcovy including 117 in the second half. Against Discovery last Friday, Mack rushed for 103 yards on 16 carries.
Mack’s running mate, senior Jaionte McMillan, hasn’t been used as much as Mack, due to his needs in the Bulldogs’ secondary on defense. But when the 5-foot-9, 169-pound back lines up beside quarterback Chander Peters on offense, there has been zero dropoff.
McMillan has carried the ball 28 times for 164 yards, an average of 5.9 yards per carry. The senior’s season-high came in Week 2 against Alcovy when he ran for 77 yards on 10 carries. Last Friday against Discovery, McMillan rushed for 52 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown.
All-in-all, the Bulldogs have rushed for 614 yards in their first three games, an average of 204.7 yards per game.