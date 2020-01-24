The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Latoya Copher, 43, no address given, probation violation.
• Keshawn Love, 22, Duluth, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. of controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related object.
• Frabcusci Cervantes-Ramirez, 45, Oak Villas Court, stop sign/yield sign violation, driving without valid license.
• Victor Lagunas, 25, Landola Drive, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Natnale Gifaw, 25, Snellville, criminal trespass.
• Miguel Angel Cervantes, 28, River Street, probation violation.
• Johnny Aburto, 17, S. Hicks Circle, inference with government property.
• Anzio Lathridge, 25, Fairway Court, driving without valid license, no seat belt (18 or older).
• Jihad Bowles, 19, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Anthony Jerome Washington III, 19, Decatur, false report of a crime.
• Brittany Dante Spikes, 29, Country Walk Way, theft by conversion - F.
• Joshua Richard Leach, 35, Rockland Drive, probation violation.
• Justin Andrew Freeman, 23, Heatherstone Court, crossing guard lines of jail while in possession of contraband.
• Quentin Collins, 49, Brandon Glen Way, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Andres Garcia-Cruz, 33, no address given, driving without valid license, following too closely.
• Tykievien Charles Banks, 27, Jess Owen Way, probation violation (2).
• Joe Bonner, 28, Decatur, probation violation.
• Ray B. Blackmon, 35, Smyrna, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Thurmond Lleewell Mobley, 61, Tall Oaks Circle, reckless conduct, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon.
• Sanazha Dalozia Person, 42, Covington, driving without valid license.
• Corey Russell, 29, Riverdale, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI - drugs, no seat belt (18 or older).
• Jadyn Monet Gaither, 21, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Kathy Little, 61, Champion Road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Andrew Allen Hendry, 22, Rockbridge Road, disorderly conduct, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Igor Mamontov, 17, Covington, interference with government property.
• Marcus Montell Baisden, 35, Broad Street, simple battery.
• Tracy Smith, 42, Stone Mountain, speeding, knowingly driving motor vehicle on expired, revoked or suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Justin Andrew Freeman, 23, Heatherstone Court, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
• Rodney Edward Burton, 36, Troupe Smith Road, driving without taillights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Lance Larry Graham, 27, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Atrina Marie Jones, 19, Scarlett Lane, simple battery.
• Alverett Hall, 62, Tennille, speeding, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Nautika Marlasha Townsend, 26, College Park, reckless conduct.
• Sadea Faulkner, 34, Riverdale, probation violation.
• Ami Elena Michielli, 18, Covington, possession of methamphetmine, cracked windshield, defective equipment.
• Kristal Lashae Mayes, 31, Duluth, probation violation.
• Christopher Boss, 36, Watkinsville, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Solomon Bentford, 30, Lithonia, driving without valid license, no brake lights.
• Johnnie Young, 54, DeKalb County, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Aaron Brian Michael Wolfe, 30, College Park, probation violation.
• Edward Gordon Boss, 59, Amherst Trail, battery.
• Alphonso Edsel Stembridge Jr., 29, Union City, battery - FV.
• Derick Adam Beam, 27, Bridgewater Way, burglary - 1st degree.
• Marsha Kimesha Pollock, 17, River Shoals Drive, theft by taking - M.
• Teaundra Buford, 29, Sherwood Circle, disorderly conduct.
• Dylan Robert Young, 21, Bethel Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Dariah Elise Williams, 17, Tree Leaf Lane, theft by taking - M.
• Janelle Ashley Fenty, 17, Dunwoody, theft by taking F.
• Allan Aaron Jordan Huff, 25, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Reid Mitchell Shapira, 19, Dunwoody, theft by taking - F.
• Dearquez Lemarcus Gray, 35, Sigman Road, battery - FV.
• Andrew Berry, 30, Cincinnati, Ohio, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance present, driving without headlights after dark.
• Xavier Maxwell, 28, Clarkston, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Israel Roldan-Lopez, 34, Franklin, N.C., operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Kaitlyn White, 32, Tall Oaks Circle, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Alicia Ward, 28, Harvest Grove Lane, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Ashley Nicole ward, 26, Windy Ridge Court, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Donnayia Lanes, 51, Cedar Lake Drive, battery, cruelty to children - 1st degree.
• Miguel Eduardo Bravo, 34, Underwood Road, DUI/alcohol - controlled substance present.
• Latasha Ann Owens, 41, Heritage Drive, Drive, disorderly conduct
• Naisha Rochelle White, 34, Evergreen Drive, DUI - alcohol.
• David Ryan Lewis, 38, Second Avenue, DUI - alcohol, failure to drive on right hand side or road, driving wrong side of undivided street.
• William Mendez, 50, Suwanee, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present, open container.
• Letanya Yvette Burcher, 46, Fox Meadow Drive, Covington, failure to drive on right hand side of road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, speeding, DUI - alcohol, stop sign/yield sign violation.
• Kaylyn Simmons, 25, Athens, DUI - alcohol, open container, failure to maintain lane.
• Yalanda Barretta Hammond, 44, Spring Creek Road, leaving scene of accident with injury, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Dicky Lee, 36, Mayesville, S.C., driving without valid license, speeding.
• Allan B. Graves, 61, Lithonia, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Christian Mancinne Allen, 27, Covington, reckless driving, improper lane change, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute, etc. controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, tampering with evidence - M.
• Brandy Haney, 38, Covington, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, tire requirements, Hands Free Georgia Act.
• Melvin Eugene Jackson, 51, Miami Gardens, Fla., operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Christopher Robert Towns, 34, W. Adrian Circle, probation violation (2).
• Alexis Baez, 38, Covington Bypass Road, Covington, speeding, driving without valid license.
• Malik Lackey, 19, Barnesville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Jermaine Lashawn Dillard, 26, Cherry Hill Lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Jose-Reyes Cruz-Diaz, 42, Willow Springs, N.C., driving without valid license.
• Terrell N. McQueen-Petty, 23, Gross Lake Parkway, Covington, driving without valid license.
• Bryanna Charrisse Turner, 25, Meadow Woods Square, probation violation.
• Monye Demps, 17, Tyrone, speeding, restricted license violation.
• Deafield Nathaniel Baptiste, 35, Black Forest Drive, simple battery.
• Spencer Fidler, 29, Oglesby Bridge Road, Hands Free Georgia Act, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jonathon Dexter Johnson, 49, Blair Street, Covington, theft by taking - M.
• Randall Jesse Smith, 24, Ga. Highway 36, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, theft by taking - M.
• Austin Wayne Whitehead, 30, Briar Patch Road, Covington, theft by shoplifting - M.
• David Wayne Flory, 62, Dartmoor Lane, terroristic threats and acts .
• Kionne Deandre Clark, 20, Hephzibah, terroristic threats and acts.
• Bobbi Reed, 23, Pineview Lane, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud.
• Dominique Shakur-Amir Singleton, 22, Loganville, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no current revalidation decal.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.