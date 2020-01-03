The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• James Paul Anderson, 22, Covington, probation violation.
• Tre’Moi Mehki Allen, 21, Covington, speeding, reckless driving, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Shakela Lawanaya Shy, 47, Covington, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).
• Keenan Emmanuel Martin, 25, Decatur, driving without valid license.
• Dale Dublin, 48, Harvest Grove Lane, battery - FV.
• Bahiyah Stewart, 39, Harvest Grove Lane, battery - FV.
• Sergio A. Larios-Cardenas, 38, Old Covington Highway, disorderly conduct.
• Kameron Keenan Washington, 20, Covington, traffic signal, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present.
• Alexus Vernique Sterling, 19, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Stanley Teran Tigner, 26, Stone Mountain, disorderly conduct.
• Victor Jones, 36, Decatur, aggravated battery, home invasion - 1st degree, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes (2), aggravated assault.
• Brianna Cheri Nelms, 33, Harvest Grove Lane, false report of crime, obstruction or hindering person making emergency phone call.
• Danelle Eleanor Allena Benson, 25, Country Trace, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
• Trevor Courtney Brewington, 30, Kristen Court, battery - FV.
• Shameka Deshun Zubber, 27, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Jose Antonio Santiago, 31, Forest Park, entering auto (3).
• Calvin Lamar Williamson, 48, Macon, forgery - 4th degree - M.
• Michael Allen Keith, 42, Stone Mountain, reckless driving, speeding.
• Benito Juarez-Gonzalez, 32, Covington, driving without valid license.
• Shawn Eugene Ryans, 30, Augusta, speeding, failure to stop for emergency vehicle, police.
• Renzel Damine Tate, 32, Atlanta, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• David Allen Snellgrove, 29, Hi Roc Circle, probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
• Henry Jackson Roundtree, 26, Mansfield, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Haley Nicole Steele, 19, Hunter’s Crossing, theft by taking - M.
• Cornelio Barbis-Ochoa, 44, S. Main Street, driving without valid license.
• Gary Alexander Whitaker, 56, Sigman Road, probation violation.
• Leslie Scott Craft, 58, Decatur, driving without valid license, no proof of insurance, license plate removal/affix with intent to conceal, expired tag or revalidation decal.
• Christopher Alexander Cravets, 23, Columbia, S.C., fugitive from justice.
• Dwayne Omar Nicholson, 34, Almand Creek Drive, probation violation.
• Ashley Diane French, 29, Loganville, forgery - 4th degree (2), false statements/writings; conceal facts.
• Ryan Scott Mitchell, 27, Monroe, forgery - 4th degree - M, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Shaun Thomas Bryson, 41, Griffin, forgery - 4th degree - M, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects (2), possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Rodell Tyren Mansaw, 28, Browning Drive, Covington, traffic signal.
• Alton Gay, 41, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Chanler Lorn Shy, 29, Lithonia, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Nicolas Lee Orstad, 31, Jacksonville, Fla., theft by receiving stolen property - M, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Cassandra Christina McNeil, 31, Covington, battery (2), terroristic threats and acts.
• Christopher Ramon Smith, 32, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Jessquarius Cornealius Benton, 27, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Ronald J. Murphy, 34, Sage Lane, identity theft fraud, forgery 4th degree - M.
• Erik Christopher Barfield, 40, no address given, deposit account fraud (bad checks), possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Andre Monroe, 49, Plantation, impersonating a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, loitering and prowling, public drunk, disorderly conduct.
• Isais Miguel-Reyes, 46, Riverdale, driving without valid license.
• Tony Lamar Edge, 35, Sandstone Trail, criminal trespass.
• Rayquan Kalaam Coffman-Whitlow, 20, Odyssey Turn, failure to keep drugs in original container.
• Patrick Sterling Owens, 50, Thrasher Lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Fermin Perez-Gomez, 46, Lithonia, driving without valid license, speeding child restraint law - 8 and younger, open container.
• Clement Ludwig Wambach, 49, Covington, criminal trespass.
• Alauna Maree Edwards, 24, Fayetteville, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• William Demetrice Gotel III, 28, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Victor Bernard Smith Jr., 21, Jimi Lane, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Timmavius Gerard Johnston, 23, Usher Road, Covington, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Nicholas Shawn Jernigan, 35, Loganville, DUI - alcohol, improper turn, failure to maintain lane.
• Erica Lisa Cagan, 33, College Park, unlawful conduct during 911 call, false report of crime, false statements/writings; conceal facts.
• Judy Holcombe, 52, Hill Street, simple battery - FV.
• Charles Edward Williams III, 28, Covington, failure to maintain lane, DUI - alcohol.
• Lynnette Bloomer, 41, Elberton, probation violation.
• Clement Ludwig Wambach, 49, Bentley Place Way, aggravated assault.
• Jamie Hunter, 37, Roswell, abandonment of dependent child.
• Brittany Leanne Wilkins, 29, Hi Roc Road, financial transaction card theft (4).
• Larica Ross, 28, Cedar Creek Drive, Covington, improper headlights, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence