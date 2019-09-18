With a 16-0 shutout of Heritage last Friday, Rockdale County made history in becoming the first Bulldogs’ team to start a season 4-0 since 1987. The victory marked their first win over Heritage in four years and was their first shutout pitched on defense in 10 years.
The opponents the Bulldogs have faced this year hold a combined 4-14 record this season. While the overall competition has not been stiff for Rockdale County, it doesn’t take anything away from their tremendous start to the season.
Three of the Bulldogs’ wins to start the season were losses in 2018. The Bulldogs exacted revenge against Eagle’s Landing, Alcovy and Heritage while taking care of business against Discovery for the second year in a row.
Most importantly, energy is back in the program. From the players and coaches on the field to the raucous fans that have filled the seats to near max capacity inside Reid Memorial Stadium, the Bulldogs’ winning streak has done a lot for the program so far this season.
The Bulldogs’ final six games of the regular season are going to be challenging. There is no denying that. With No. 2 ranked Dacula of Class 6A awaiting the Bulldogs in less than two weeks and a daunting Region 8-7A slate awaiting them in October and November, the Bulldogs could be on a path that sees them make more history.