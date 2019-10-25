The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Tahmir Da Vae Foendoe, 19, Brentwood Crossing, probation violation.
♦ David Gregory Bell, 40, S. Plantation, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Keith Robinette Haywood II, 30, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Travon Dalleon Cooper, 21, Covington, receipt, possession of transfer of firearm by convicted felon.
♦ Brian Jamal Francisco Harden, 22, Village Place Circle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Tawonica Singletary, 32, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Devonte Lamar Weston, 25, Danbury Court, probation violation (2).
♦ Trequan Jeremy Dulin, 21, Katy, Texas, fraudulent driver’s license or ID card, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ John Bill Davis, 76, McDonough, driving without valid license, expired tag or revalidation decal.
♦ Marcus Antonio Gorham, 41, no address given, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Brad Linneous Gray, 59, Stone Mountain, battery — FV.
♦ Richard Clark Bassey, 20, River Club Drive, improper lane change, carrying a concealed weapon.
♦ Jonathan George, 46, Covington, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ John Corey Buhler, 30,Dial Mill Road, open container, speeding, DUI — alcohol, improper lane change.
♦ Jasmin Monique Miller, 28, Robin Road, DUI-alcohol.
♦ Katelynn Antavia Beard, 17, Fairway Court, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Qirah Harris, 17, Villa Pines Court, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ Lanier Marquise Daniels, 46, Atlanta, wanted person located.
♦ Jose Romane Davis, 44, Lithonia, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Larry Sanchez Miller, 37, Amber Brooke Drice, parole violation.
♦ Jawuan Rashad Buggs, 28, Fairburn, portion violation.
♦ James Paul Buchanan, 46, Doeskin Drive, DUI-alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
♦ Krystal Farris, 21, Hampton, criminal trespass, simple battery — FV.
♦ Chiquita Shanta Marcus, 37, Fairway Court, probation violation.
♦ Brian Willaford, 22, no address given, interference with government property, driving without taillights.
♦ Noland Goffe, 57, Hartford, Conn., speeding, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Keelan Javohn Gillespie, 22, Atlanta, simple battery — FV, criminal trespass.
♦ Kimberly Lynn Johnson, 17, Harvest Grove Lane, battery — FV.
♦ Christin Hope Mitchell, 24, Mountain Drive, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Willie James Clark, 61, Cherry Hill Road, stalking — M.
♦ Amicia Micheria Penn,37, Harvest Grove Lane, probation violation.
♦ Jennifer Ann Smith, 44, McDonough, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2).
♦ Reginald Lamar Rice, 29, Lithonia, probation violation.
♦ Isiah Shakour Pinkney, 26, Scottsdale, probation violation (2).
♦ Jonathan Glen Williams, 35, Carr Road, driving without valid license, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related object.
♦ Tonya Ann Sexton, 38, W. Iris Drive, probation violation.
♦ Willie Antonious Bigsby, 29, Oxford, probation violation.
♦ Bryanna Thompson, 17, Fairway Court, affray (fighting) (2).
♦ Jazmine Denise Burks, 19, Shale Lane, affray (fighting).
♦ Alphonso Briscoe, 26, Shakering Lane, probation violation.
♦ Eric Lenard Ellis, 55, unknown address, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
♦ Christopher JeJuan Franklin, 24, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Natasha Thomas, 38, Covington, theft by taking — M.
♦ Sakwane Ryheem Akwad Linton, 25, Decatur, probation violation.
♦ Michelle Ellen Morse, 27, Lithia Springs, probation violation (2).
♦ Tracy Deshawnta Bogan, 25, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Donterrius Marquz Jefferies, 32, Lithonia, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Bijon Emanuel Virgo, 29, Lithonia, child restraint law — 8 and up, speeding, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Kiffle Ayani Murray, 58, Lawrenceville, driving without valid license, driving without headlights at night.
♦ Nicholas Steve Fekaris, 24, Atlanta, speeding, DUI-alcohol.
♦ Stanley Manuel Bray, 31, Salem Glen Way, probation violation.
♦ Jessica Sapp, 30, S. Main Street, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Tavia Norman, 32, Gulfview Drive, no proof of insurance, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, following too closely, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration.
♦ Oscar Alvarez, 22, Landola Drive, child molestation, sodomy — F.
♦ Cenobia Andrade, 33, no address given, driving without valid license.
♦ Donald L. Gibson, 60, Snellville, DUI — alcohol.
♦ Terry Adam Redish, 41, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Kevin A. Stringer, 47, Travers Creek, driving without headlights at night, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Shavari L. Williams, 21, Covington, loitering and prowling.
♦ Tony Lamar Edge, 34, Sandstone Trail, criminal trespass.
♦ Tania Franklin, 52, Covington, theft by shoplifting — F.
♦ Felecia A. Ingram, 47, St. Clair Drive, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Karlton Jerome Goodwin, 60, Fieldstone Drive, driving without valid license.
♦ James C. Baker-Bell, 32, Lithonia, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Gabriel Gerard Muldrow, 38, Loganville, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2), DUI — alcohol, speeding.
♦ Victoria Linda Cash, 32, Alma Lane, simple assault, cruelty to children — third degree.
♦ Angelia Lynn Mote, 48, Frontera Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass.
♦ Travarus McCollum, 21, Covington, permitting unlicensed person to drive.
♦ Jeremy David Anderson, 42, Loganville, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.
♦ Kendra Grace Browning, 31, Covington, battery.
♦ Katrese Lennette Barbour, 38, Jonesboro, DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
♦ Adrian Hare, 56, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Marcus Barnes, 40, Hemlock Drive, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Tiquana Shanett Rolllins, 33, Stone Mountain, no insurance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Martha Monae Whipple, 27, Augusta, criminal trespass.
♦ Diamond Seville Rosa, 31, Decatur, possession and use of drug-related object, possession with intent to sell, deliver or distribute controlled substance (2), failure to keep drugs in original container,
♦ Talesha M. Papillion, 39, Eastview Circle, destruction, removal, concealment, encumbrance, etc.
♦ Sean Jackson, 31, Fieldstone Drive, duty to stop at accident (hit and run).
♦ Stephen Hamilton-King, 25, Cornerstone Pass, criminal trespass.
♦ Daphne Smith, 56, Covington, effects of false statements and misrepresentation.
♦ Charles Lamar Spriggs Jr., 34, Upland Ridge Drive, probation violation.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence