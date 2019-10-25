The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

♦ Tahmir Da Vae Foendoe, 19, Brentwood Crossing, probation violation.

♦ David Gregory Bell, 40, S. Plantation, theft by shoplifting — M.

♦ Keith Robinette Haywood II, 30, Covington, probation violation.

♦ Travon Dalleon Cooper, 21, Covington, receipt, possession of transfer of firearm by convicted felon.

♦ Brian Jamal Francisco Harden, 22, Village Place Circle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

♦ Tawonica Singletary, 32, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — M.

♦ Devonte Lamar Weston, 25, Danbury Court, probation violation (2).

♦ Trequan Jeremy Dulin, 21, Katy, Texas, fraudulent driver’s license or ID card, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

♦ John Bill Davis, 76, McDonough, driving without valid license, expired tag or revalidation decal.

♦ Marcus Antonio Gorham, 41, no address given, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Brad Linneous Gray, 59, Stone Mountain, battery — FV.

♦ Richard Clark Bassey, 20, River Club Drive, improper lane change, carrying a concealed weapon.

♦ Jonathan George, 46, Covington, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ John Corey Buhler, 30,Dial Mill Road, open container, speeding, DUI — alcohol, improper lane change.

♦ Jasmin Monique Miller, 28, Robin Road, DUI-alcohol.

♦ Katelynn Antavia Beard, 17, Fairway Court, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

♦ Qirah Harris, 17, Villa Pines Court, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

♦ Lanier Marquise Daniels, 46, Atlanta, wanted person located.

♦ Jose Romane Davis, 44, Lithonia, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Larry Sanchez Miller, 37, Amber Brooke Drice, parole violation.

♦ Jawuan Rashad Buggs, 28, Fairburn, portion violation.

♦ James Paul Buchanan, 46, Doeskin Drive, DUI-alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

♦ Krystal Farris, 21, Hampton, criminal trespass, simple battery — FV.

♦ Chiquita Shanta Marcus, 37, Fairway Court, probation violation.

♦ Brian Willaford, 22, no address given, interference with government property, driving without taillights.

♦ Noland Goffe, 57, Hartford, Conn., speeding, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Keelan Javohn Gillespie, 22, Atlanta, simple battery — FV, criminal trespass.

♦ Kimberly Lynn Johnson, 17, Harvest Grove Lane, battery — FV.

♦ Christin Hope Mitchell, 24, Mountain Drive, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

♦ Willie James Clark, 61, Cherry Hill Road, stalking — M.

♦ Amicia Micheria Penn,37, Harvest Grove Lane, probation violation.

♦ Jennifer Ann Smith, 44, McDonough, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2).

♦ Reginald Lamar Rice, 29, Lithonia, probation violation.

♦ Isiah Shakour Pinkney, 26, Scottsdale, probation violation (2).

♦ Jonathan Glen Williams, 35, Carr Road, driving without valid license, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related object.

♦ Tonya Ann Sexton, 38, W. Iris Drive, probation violation.

♦ Willie Antonious Bigsby, 29, Oxford, probation violation.

♦ Bryanna Thompson, 17, Fairway Court, affray (fighting) (2).

♦ Jazmine Denise Burks, 19, Shale Lane, affray (fighting).

♦ Alphonso Briscoe, 26, Shakering Lane, probation violation.

♦ Eric Lenard Ellis, 55, unknown address, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

♦ Christopher JeJuan Franklin, 24, Covington, probation violation.

♦ Natasha Thomas, 38, Covington, theft by taking — M.

♦ Sakwane Ryheem Akwad Linton, 25, Decatur, probation violation.

♦ Michelle Ellen Morse, 27, Lithia Springs, probation violation (2).

♦ Tracy Deshawnta Bogan, 25, Atlanta, probation violation.

♦ Donterrius Marquz Jefferies, 32, Lithonia, driving while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Bijon Emanuel Virgo, 29, Lithonia, child restraint law — 8 and up, speeding, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Kiffle Ayani Murray, 58, Lawrenceville, driving without valid license, driving without headlights at night.

♦ Nicholas Steve Fekaris, 24, Atlanta, speeding, DUI-alcohol.

♦ Stanley Manuel Bray, 31, Salem Glen Way, probation violation.

♦ Jessica Sapp, 30, S. Main Street, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Tavia Norman, 32, Gulfview Drive, no proof of insurance, duty to stop at accident; hit and run, following too closely, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration.

♦ Oscar Alvarez, 22, Landola Drive, child molestation, sodomy — F.

♦ Cenobia Andrade, 33, no address given, driving without valid license.

♦ Donald L. Gibson, 60, Snellville, DUI — alcohol.

♦ Terry Adam Redish, 41, Covington, probation violation.

♦ Kevin A. Stringer, 47, Travers Creek, driving without headlights at night, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Shavari L. Williams, 21, Covington, loitering and prowling.

♦ Tony Lamar Edge, 34, Sandstone Trail, criminal trespass.

♦ Tania Franklin, 52, Covington, theft by shoplifting — F.

♦ Felecia A. Ingram, 47, St. Clair Drive, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Karlton Jerome Goodwin, 60, Fieldstone Drive, driving without valid license.

♦ James C. Baker-Bell, 32, Lithonia, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Gabriel Gerard Muldrow, 38, Loganville, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2), DUI — alcohol, speeding.

♦ Victoria Linda Cash, 32, Alma Lane, simple assault, cruelty to children — third degree.

♦ Angelia Lynn Mote, 48, Frontera Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass.

♦ Travarus McCollum, 21, Covington, permitting unlicensed person to drive.

♦ Jeremy David Anderson, 42, Loganville, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

♦ Kendra Grace Browning, 31, Covington, battery.

♦ Katrese Lennette Barbour, 38, Jonesboro, DUI — alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

♦ Adrian Hare, 56, Atlanta, probation violation.

♦ Marcus Barnes, 40, Hemlock Drive, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Tiquana Shanett Rolllins, 33, Stone Mountain, no insurance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

♦ Martha Monae Whipple, 27, Augusta, criminal trespass.

♦ Diamond Seville Rosa, 31, Decatur, possession and use of drug-related object, possession with intent to sell, deliver or distribute controlled substance (2), failure to keep drugs in original container,

♦ Talesha M. Papillion, 39, Eastview Circle, destruction, removal, concealment, encumbrance, etc.

♦ Sean Jackson, 31, Fieldstone Drive, duty to stop at accident (hit and run).

♦ Stephen Hamilton-King, 25, Cornerstone Pass, criminal trespass.

♦ Daphne Smith, 56, Covington, effects of false statements and misrepresentation.

♦ Charles Lamar Spriggs Jr., 34, Upland Ridge Drive, probation violation.

M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence

