The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.

• Michael Allen Loftis, 29, Monticello, probation violation.

• Kenya Burks, 40, Peachtree City, escape - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, failure to maintain lane (2).

• Julius Lorenzo Ledbetter, 53, Northside Drive, no tag lights, no brake lights, DUI - alcohol, violation of conditions of limited driving permit, disorderly conduct.

• Lesario Jamara Reid, 37, Winchester Way, probation violation.

• Jamani Marquis Simmons, 30, Covington, probation violation.

• James Niquavious Clark, 22, Hawkeye Lane, probation violation.

• Rick Penn, 24, Charlotte, N.C. identity fraud, criminal attempt to commit a felony.

• Travon Dalleon Cooper, 21, Bridges Way, probation violation.

• Juwan Ericas Leslie, 38, Gross Lake Parkway, open contain, operation of motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Kevin Anthony Dickson, 30, Covington, probation violation.

• William Keith Bullard, 45, Abbott Lake Road, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, obstruction or hindering person making emergency photo call, battery.

• Montray Ali Copeland, 20, Country Brook Court, child molestation (2).

• Danielle Burtts, 37, Pinedale Circle, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• William Leonard Ashley, 28, College Park, probation violation.

• Nelson Leigh Adams, 56, Covington, probation violation.

• Demaurce Anthony Burch, 34, Athens, probation violation.

• Nikyta Bryan, 30, Lithonia, criminal trespass, battery.

• Ainrey Wayne Savage, 36, Covington, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration, no insurance, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Carlton George Scott, 31, Weatherwood Place, battery.

• Jonathan Alec Morrow Jr., 35, Lithonia, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Howard Vaughn Jr., 64, Kellytown Road, violation of conditions on limited driving permit, traffic signal, knowingly driving a motor vehicle with suspended or revoked registration.

• Katehya Orlandria Thomas, 18, Pinedale Circle, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Emanuel Earl Briggs, 21, Pinedale Circle, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Demetre DeBryant West, 37, Bob White Lane, burglary - 2nd degree.

• Kathleen Marie Myers, 55, Pineridge Drive, probation violation.

• Terrell Antwain Speer, 38, Main Street, probation violation.

• Taylor LaTonia Usher, 20, Country Brook Court, probation violation.

• Koriyell Noil, 23, Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Kelly Lynn Henderson, 50, Oak Street, loitering and prowling.

• Ashley Vann Howell, 43, Lithonia, probation violation.

• Keshawn Dontavius James, 22, Rockmart Circle, no insurance knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration, wrong way on one-way street, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Tyrika Renee Ford, 26, Covington, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Crystal Dian Anderson, 35, no address given, burglary - 1st degree (2).

• Jay Cecil Montgomery, 50, Covington, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Regina Rochelle Coffey, 53, Covington, DUI - alcohol.

• Charlie Homer Slaughter, 52, Atlanta, probation violation.

• Luis Cisneros-Zamarron, 51, Duluth, driving without valid license.

• Luis Medel Cisneros, 44, Duluth, driving without valid license.

• Ludivina Nichole Estrada, 25, Lake Rockaway Road, false imprisonment, simple battery - FV.

• Heather Nicole Hightower, 46, Ga. Highway 20, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

• William Davon Patterson, 19, Health Springs, S.C., probation violation.

• Jeremy Nathan Brantley, 36, Spring Street, driving without valid license.

• Robert Dejuan Hayles, 25, Hawkeye Lane, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.

• Bradley David Fulton, 35, Wentworth Place, probation violation, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Stephanie Marianne Johnson, 38, Wentworth Place, theft by shoplifting - M.

• Kenneth Khalif Branch, 38, Lakeview Drive, child restraint law (8 and under), operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Dexter Karey Elliott, 63, Scott Street, aggravated assault, battery - FV.

• Kyla Renee Smith, 42, Covington, DUI - alcohol, following too closely, aggressive driving.

• Tracy Allen, 53, Iris Glen Drive, battery, simple battery.

• Joshua Dejuan Smith, 28, Rockbridge Road, failure to maintain lane, fail to dim lights, DUI - alcohol, expired tag or revalidation decal.

• Daniel Evert Ream, 52, Lawrenceville, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, no seat belt (18 or older).

• Desi Akira Sanford, 36, Glynnshire Court, driving without taillights, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Benjamin Thornton, 45, Lithonia, possession and use of drug-related objects, knowing driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, DUI - alcohol, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Yahya Drammeh, 51, Toccoa, probation violation.

• Shantika Quanzella Smith, 44, Almond Creek Drive, simple battery - FV.

• Keith Monte Jacobs, 36, Decatur, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Xavier Lashawn Rogers, 22, Douglasville, probation violation.

• Brianna Nicole Nickerson, 23, Sigman Road, theft by shoplifting (less than $300).

• Larry Martin, 70, Driftwood Court, simple battery, simple assault.

• Kenya Inez Esdaile, 25, Lithonia, altered/improper transferred tag, knowing driving a motor vehicle with suspended or revoked registration, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Khali Amahl Campbell, 26, Lithonia, probation violation.

• Christhians M. Rufasto, 47, Tall Oaks Circle, expired tag or revalidation decal, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Joseph Tyrone Kelly, 42, Hickory, N.C., DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving without taillights.

• Christopher Keaunta Holder, 27, Golfview Terrace, no proof of insurance, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Victor Lamont Bell Sr., 47, Lambeth Way, driving without valid license, open container.

• Charles James Dixon, 52, Salem Chase Way, DUI - alcohol.

• Victoria Cashey Jackson, 31, Sheldon Lane, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Corey Gerard Sutton, 42, Covington, driving without valid license.

• Heather Nicole Hightower, 46, Ga. Highway 20, possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Samantha Lynn Starkey, 24, Castle Drive, no seat belt (18 or older), operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Kamera Shantell Grayson, 26, Morrow, probation violation.

• Sarah Elizabeth Proctor, 19, McDonough, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended or revoked registration.

• Sophie M. McGhie, 33, Hallandale Beach, Fla., driving without valid license, improper headlights.

• Bobby Eugene Gowan, 43, Covington, criminal damage to property - 1st degree.

• Puliah Jamarri Camren, 24, Avonlea Drive, reckless driving.

• Calvin Arrington Williams Jr., 29, Ash Grove Drive, simple battery - FV, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.

• Lance Lorenze Henry, 27, Lovington, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present, reckless driving.

• Stefan Tyrece Thomas, 20, Stone Mountain, speeding, operating motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Dane Joseph Miller, 29, Humphries Road, fail to yield right-of-way/intersection, DUI - alcohol.

• Natasha Michelle Thomas, 38, Covington, simple battery, escape - M.

• Anthony James Howard Jr., 24, Black Forest Drive, probation violation.

• Joshua Seymore Lemon, 30, theft by conversion - F, battery - FV.

• Jason McCray, 40, identity theft fraud, forgery - 1st degree.

• Errol Andrew Foster, 52, Locust Drive, child molestation, sexual battery - M.

• Ashlie Lauren Billingsley, 30, Cowan Road, simple battery - FV.

• Shannon Dawn Avila, 27, Smyrna, criminal trespass.

M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence

