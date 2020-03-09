Carly Kimpling
School: Rockdale County
Class: Senior
Noteworthy:
• Was a second team All-Citizen selection in 2019
• Currently leading the Bulldogs in assists this season
• Older sister Emily was a standout at Heritage
Coach Miriam Perfecto's take: "Carly lives and breathes soccer. One can see her passion for the game in every single game she plays. She is unwavering and crucial in the midfield."
