Jason Redmond
School: Rockdale County
Class: Senior
Noteworthy:
• First team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA as a junior
• Currently leads the Bulldogs in goals this season
Coach Jeremiah Namkoong's take: "He is essentially the ideal student-athlete we want all players to be in school. With the immense amount of individual talent he has, he is extremely diligent and humble in the way he handles himself as a student-athlete. He is always striving to be better and make his team better by always reflecting on himself, taking his coaches' advice, and encouraging his teammates with constructive criticism. When it comes to on the field, he elevates our offense to another level with his skillful play, ball distribution, and fluid movement."
Coach Colbourne's take: "Jason is a hard worker who encourages all players around him. He is a coachable player who strives to do better with each game, each touch, and each conversation. He is like a sponge with the coaches and give the players insight and advice to make their game better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.