Rockdale County's Mackenzie Kennelly

Mackenzie Kennelly
School: Rockdale County
Class: Junior
Noteworthy:
• First team all-region 8-AAAAAAA selection as a sophomore
• Has four clean sheets so far in 2020
Coach Miriam Perfecto's take: "Mackenzie is our rock in the net. Her critical saves have kept our heads up in more than one game and season. It is these saves that have changed the momentum and given our girls hope when it begins to falter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.