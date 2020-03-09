Nathaniel Fripp
School: Rockdale County
Class: Junior
Noteworthy:
• Rockdale's anchor on the back line
• Voted team captain as a junior
Coach Jeremiah Namkoong's take: "As a captain in his junior year, Fripp handles himself in the same way Jason does and is the backbone of our defense. Without him, our defense would not be half as organized as it is now. Whatever he is asked to do for the betterment of the team, he will do it without any question. I see him as the defense counterpart to Jason in our offense. On the field, he is a general in the back line who displays exceptional touch, vision, and technique."
Coach Colbourne's take: "Fripp is the silent diligent hard worker who does not complain in any sense. His goal is to support the team and do as much as possible to help the team grow from game to game. I see him as the hear beat of the defense."
