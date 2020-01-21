Stephan Sellers
School: Rockdale County
Rockdale County’s Stephan Sellers scored a season-high 16 points in a 43-34 win over Shiloh last Friday before scoring 12 points in a dominant 58-19 win Saturday against Lithonia.
Sellers' two double-digit scoring performances for the Bulldogs marks her first time scoring more than 10 points in back-to-back games this season.
