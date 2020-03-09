Rockdale County's Toree Thomas.

Toree Thomas
School: Rockdale County
Class: Senior
Noteworthy:
• First team all-region 8-AAAAAAA in 2019
• Toree is a two-time Super Six selection
Coach Miriam Perfecto's take: "Toree is the type of team player that every coach wants. She plays with heart and leaves it all out on the field. Off the field, she is kind and brings the team together with her humor."
