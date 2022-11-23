CONYERS — Rockdale County officials are looking to light up the holiday season with the return of the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event.
The Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse, 922 Court St.
The evening will feature family-friendly activities, performances by Derrick Monk, local community performers, and an appearance by Santa Claus who will illuminate the Christmas tree.
The event is free and open to the public.
Chairman Oz Nesbitt with the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is anticipating a good turnout in celebration of the holiday tradition.
“We are super excited to hold the 2022 Holiday Christmas Tree Lighting this year at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse and invite everyone to come out and join in the festivities,” he said in a press release. “This event is a holiday tradition for our Rockdale County citizens and is designed to provide a fantastic opportunity for the community to gather together safely outdoors and celebrate the holidays.”
Attendees of the event will get to witness the lighting of the 18-foot mountain pine tree, which will be placed in front of the historic Rockdale County Courthouse.
Lawn chairs are highly encouraged for those who would like to sit during the brief celebration.