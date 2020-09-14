CONYERS — Interstate 20 near Sigman Road is closed in both directions as Rockdale County firefighters battle a chemical fire at Bio Lab.

Rockdale County Fire Chief Dan Morgan said firefighters are “making headway” against the fire, which started in a warehouse near the interstate.

“Right now there are no evacuations other than a couple of businesses close by,” said Morgan.

He said it is believed the fire involves trichloric acide in powder form that is stored in pallets in the warehouse.

Morgan also said the department had about 30 firefighters on the ground battling the blaze at about 7 a.m. He said those firefighters would remain when the next shift comes on this morning, bringing the total of firefighters fighting the blaze to about 50.

BioLab, a leading manufacturer of pool chemicals, was the scene of an explosion and resulting fire in May 2004 that led to the evacuation of hundreds of people in the area.

The explosion produced a thick gray plume of toxic smoke half a mile wide that extended into Newton County. Residents were forced to evacuate for two days.

Each year since then, area law enforcement and fire officials conduct a one-day training at the BioLab facility to prepare for chemical or fire-related disasters.

