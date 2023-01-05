IMG_4622.JPG

A few of the Rockdale County NAACP executive board members shown here are Brian Jenkins, Rockdale branch president, Evetta Washington, Sandra Jackson-Lett, secretary, Carolina Bethea Robinson, treasurer, and Zuri Williams, first president.

CONYERS — The time is always right to do what is right, and for the Rockdale chapter of a national group — who ensures the political and educational equality of minority citizens throughout the United States — the time to live out this motto is now.

As part of its annual breakfast commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rockdale County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will reflect on the theme to "always do what is right."

AMBASSADOR WALEED SHAMSID-DEEN - Muslim Journal.png

Ambassador Waleed Shamsid-Deen

