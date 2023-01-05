...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River at Gees Mill Road affecting Rockdale and Newton
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Gees Mill Road...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River at Gees Mill Road.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this morning to a crest of 11.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Georgia...
Yellow River at Pleasant Hill Road near Lithonia affecting
Rockdale and DeKalb Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Lithonia...Minor flooding is
forecast.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River at Pleasant Hill Road near Lithonia.
* WHEN...Until this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 AM EST Thursday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 2.1 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
A few of the Rockdale County NAACP executive board members shown here are Brian Jenkins, Rockdale branch president, Evetta Washington, Sandra Jackson-Lett, secretary, Carolina Bethea Robinson, treasurer, and Zuri Williams, first president.
CONYERS — The time is always right to do what is right, and for the Rockdale chapter of a national group — who ensures the political and educational equality of minority citizens throughout the United States — the time to live out this motto is now.
As part of its annual breakfast commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rockdale County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will reflect on the theme to "always do what is right."
The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Rockdale Career Academy at 1064 Culpepper Drive, Conyers. Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance. They are $25 and can be requested by email to rcbnaacp@gmail.com.
For Evetta Washington, communications chair with the local NAACP chapter, the annual theme means keeping the heritage of Dr. King's achievements within our hearts and mind.
"We will celebrate, commemorate and honor the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," Washington said Wednesday.
The keynote speaker for the MLK Day breakfast event will be Ambassador Waleed Shamsid-Deen. Shamsid-Deen, a 1994 graduate from Florida A&M University, was appointed in December 2021 as Sierra Leone’s special envoy and ambassador for foreign direct investment to promote trade and investment in West Africa.
A special presentation by a White House staff member will also be given to a member of the Rockdale County Branch NAACP, and the Rockdale County High School Choir, under the direction Breon Evans, will perform for the Monday event.