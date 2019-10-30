A promising 4-0 start to the season has quickly turned sour for Rockdale County, who now finds themselves on the brink of elimination from the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with two games remaining.
The Bulldogs have dropped four in a row including three consecutive Region 8 contests against Shiloh, South Gwinnett and Archer. While the Bulldogs are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they are not in control of their own destiny.
They will need wins in their last two games against Grayson and Newton as well as two South Gwinnett losses in order to secure the region’s fourth and final playoff berth. Rockdale will travel to Grayson Friday night.