Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's drug smuggling conviction

Brittney Griner's attorneys are appealing her verdict in a Russian court on October 25, nearly three months after the US basketball star was convicted of smuggling drugs and sentenced to nine years in prison. Griner is seen here in Khimki, Russia on August 4.

 Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Getty Images

A judge in Russia has left Brittney Griner's verdict in place, upholding on Tuesday the US basketball star's conviction on drug smuggling charges and reducing only slightly her nine-year prison sentence.

Griner's sentence will be modified to count the time she spent in pre-trial detention after her February 17 arrest at a Moscow airport, the judge ruled, with each day in pre-trial custody counting as 1.5 days toward her prison sentence. It was not immediately clear by exactly how much that would reduce the sentence.

Recommended for you

CNN's Matthew Chance, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.