CONYERS -- At first glance, Salem’s 64-8 loss to Coffee last Friday night wasn’t pretty.
Matched up against Class AAAAAA’s No. 6 ranked team on the road, a big challenge was expected for Salem head coach Jarrett Laws and his inexperienced roster. A big challenge was what they got.
“I think it was healthy for them to see the competitive level that Coffee brought to the table,” Laws said. “We walked way understanding how important it is to pay attention to the small details. Physically, there were moments where we looked up and matched with them very well. But once they began to get into their creative movements and it started to become more of a cerebral game, that’s when it started to get a little out of hand.”
Their performance against the Trojans wasn’t all bad, however. The game featured the Seminoles’ first touchdown of 2019 in the form of a Daniel Scott 53-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Eutsey.
That alone is something Laws and company have taken into their first of two BYE weeks as motivation moving forward.
“I spent some time getting the kids to understand how significant it was that they played a Top 5 Class AAAAAA team in the state and on their opening drive, put six points on the board,” Laws said. “We’re trying to find a way to build on that.”
A big word that we’ve leaned on this year has been consistency. With young kids, day to day, it’s a guessing game. For us, we’re trying to get them to finally settle in to understanding that age doesn’t matter. No one is going to take their age into account. You have to reset the clock and be consistent in your work every day and not just on Friday nights.”
With the Seminoles’ BYE week officially in the books as of Friday evening, the Seminoles hit the reset button. While their information learned in Week 1 and Week 2 of the season remains with them, starting back off on a fresh note is something Laws feels is needed.
“With this group, it’s different,” Laws said. “We’re literally resetting the clock. In the first two weeks of the season, we through some things against the wall to see if they would stick. Based upon what we see that the kids can and can’t comprehend right now, we’re reorganizing not only from a scheme standpoint, but from personnel.”
We're taking this week to make sure that we get those kids acclimated to what those kids do best, and making the necessary changes in scheme to amplify what they can do.”
From a personnel standpoint, Laws has been busy working with first-year starting quarterback Daniel Scott. Against Coffee, the junior completed 8 of his 13 pass attempts for 75 yards.
“With given time, he’s been pretty good,” Laws said. “He’s a little impatient at times because he goes into certain plays expecting the pressure. He’s expecting something to break down. I’m putting a lot of pressure on our offensive line to give him time to try and deficier some of the things that we’re trying to do.”
As an entire offensive unit, Laws has slashed many pages out of his comprehensive playbook. With not a lot of diversity, execution has jumped to the top of the list in the eyes of Laws.
“We’ve simplified our offense tremendously,” Laws said. “I’ve probably cut 75 percent of the offense that we ran last year out. We don’t have the diversity of creating mismatches that we’ve had in the past, so we have to make sure that we’re executing for him. He’s starting to gain more command of the unit as a leader and he’s starting to make more plays with his feet which are helping us out a lot.”
The Seminoles will be back in action next Friday night at Alcovy.
“We’re going to test it a little bit this next week against Alcovy because with that being our last non-region game, we have to get all of the wrinkles ironed out,” Laws said. “Once region starts, our goal is to get four games and get into the playoffs.”