Salem's Anthony Orellana

Anthony Orellana
School: Salem
Class: Senior
Noteworthy:
•Led the Seminoles in goals scored last season with seven
Coach Jimmy Suberu's take: Anthony is a leader to our boys team. He is able to communicate to the team. Whenever it looks like our energy is going down, he is there to give us a boost. We pray he will be able to play without injury because he is needed on the pitch."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.