Jaylen Bowen
School: Salem
Salem’s Jaylen Bowen scored a career-high 16 points in a win over Hampton last Friday and followed that up with 16 more points in a win over No. 5 ranked Eastside Saturday afternoon. Bowen recorded five putbacks in the Eagles’ 57-44 win over Eastside.
