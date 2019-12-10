Salem's Jeremiah Venson
Salem’s Jeremiah Venson scored 10 points in the Seminoles’ 58-56 victory over Newton Saturday.

 Special Photo: Dale Zanine

Jeremiah Venson

School: Salem

Salem senior Jeremiah Venson scored a season-high 24 points in an overtime win at Druid Hills last week and followed that up with a 12-point performance in a win against Hampton. 

