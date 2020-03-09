Salem's Lauryn Christophe

Lauryn Christophe
School: Salem
Class: Junior
Noteworthy:
• Scored the area's second-most goals last season with 35
• Scored a career-high seven goals in one game earlier this season
Coach Jimmy Suberu's take: "Lauryn is simply our spark plug. Her energy has been a pick up for the entire team. We hope she continues to help the team."
