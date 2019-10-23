After rushing for 414 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman last season, many expected the young sophomore to help lead the Salem offense in 2019 in his first full season as the team’s starting running back.
With the program in rebuild mode, Sheppard’s start to the season was average. The sophomore rushed 53 times for 257 yards and scored one touchdown in his first four games. His season-high in yards came in Week 4, a game he rushed for 81 yards on 21 carries.
In Sheppard’s three games since, the 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back has officially arrived. In games against McDonough, Druid Hills and Eastside, Sheppard has rushed 67 times for 544 yards and has scored six touchdowns.
Against McDonough, Sheppard rushed for 130 yards and scored once, marking his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. Against Druid Hills, Sheppard set new career-highs in rushing attempts (32), rushing yards (239) and touchdowns with four. In last Friday’s performance against Eastside, Sheppard rushed for 175 yards on 19 carries and scored once.
Through seven games, Sheppard has eclipsed the 800-yard mark with 801 yards rushing and has scored seven touchdowns. Sheppard will need to average 66.3 yards over his last three regular season games in order to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.