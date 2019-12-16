Salem's Xavier Eutsey
Salem's Xavier Eutsey

 DALE ZANINE

Xavier Eutsey

School: Salem

Salem's Xavier Eutsey scored 14 points in a win over No. 4 ranked North Clayton last Tuesday before scoring a career-high 30 points against No. 3 ranked Eastside last Friday. 

